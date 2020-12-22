Indonesia-Turkey Affirm Commitment to Support Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received a visit from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Jakarta Tuesday at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs office.

Both of them exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.

“With regard to Palestine, we both reiterate commitment to always support Palestine, “said Retno in a joint statement by the two Foreign Ministers online from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs office, Central Jakarta.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister emphasized that the Palestinian issue must be resolved based on various UN Security Council resolutions and internationally agreed parameters.

“Including two-state solutions, I emphasize that the peace and stability of the Middle East is a prerequisite for post-pandemic global recovery,” he added

Indonesia and Turkey also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to solve various challenges in the Islamic world and the welfare of the Ummah.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that Indonesia and his country had a strong relationship in the OIC, especially in the effort to fight for Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), Palestine.

“As two Muslim majority countries will continue the struggle to support the Ummah,” said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Çavuşoğlu’s arrival is the Turkish Foreign Minister’s first visit bilaterally to Indonesia in the past 15 years and coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations Indonesia-Turkey this year.

At the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to increase diplomatic capacity.

“This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen our partnership and build the diplomatic capacity of the diplomats of the two countries,” said the Indonesian Foreignt Minister. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)