Palestinian Fighters Kill Four more Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – Israel on Friday said that four more of its soldiers were killed in fighting in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Israeli army said all four belonged to the army’s Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, adding that two others from the same battalion were seriously injured in fighting.

Citing a preliminary probe, The Times of Israel reported that the soldiers were killed by an explosive device or devices in an alleyway.

The number of soldiers killed since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27 has risen to 271, while the army’s death toll since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7 has increased to 619. (T/RE1/P2)

