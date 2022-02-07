Palestinian Fighters Attack Israeli Military Post

Nablus, MINA – Palestinian resistance fighters carried out an attack on an Israeli military post east of the city of Nablus, on Sunday night.

The attack that night was the fifth in a row in recent days, according to Safa’s report.

Israeli media reported that a military post near the settlement of “Elon Moreh”, east of Nablus, was attacked by passing vehicles, without causing any casualties.

It said the resistance fighters immediately withdrew after carrying out the attack in their vehicles towards the city of Nablus.

The media also explained that this shooting was the fifth in recent days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)