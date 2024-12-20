Palestinian Fighter Stabs Four Israeli Soldiers and Seizee Their Weapons

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Thursday a stabbing attack carried out by one of its members against an officer and three soldiers of the Israeli occupation army, and the confiscation of their weapons in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“One of the Al-Qassam fighters managed, this morning, to stab a Zionist officer and three soldiers .. finishing them off and confiscating their personal weapons in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip,” said Al-Qassam in a statement.

The details of the operation are still unclear, but a video by Al-Qassam is expected to be released soon, showing the seized weapons and the identity cards of the dead soldiers.

Military analysts have given several interpretations of what may have happened: some have suggested that the warplane ran out of ammunition. Instead of retreating, it decided to carry out a surprise attack. Others stated that the warplane had chosen that method deliberately, to avoid interception by the army or other drones.

Whatever the explanation, the operation showed a high level of combat skills among the Palestinian resistance fighters, especially 14 months after the Israeli genocide, and more than ten weeks since the last Israeli invasion of Jabaliya.

In addition, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the implementation of six operations targeting gatherings, locations and vehicles of the occupation army.

In a separate statement, the Qassam Brigades announced the targeting of the command and control location of the occupation army in the Netzarim axis with ‘107’ type bullets, while its members managed to shoot an Israeli soldier and directly hit him in the Al-Tawam area north of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam also announced that its forces targeted Israeli troops hiding inside a house with TPG bullets near the Abu Sharkh roundabout, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

This comes after officials in the Israeli army’s Southern Command claimed that Hamas has recruited around four thousand new members for its military wing in Gaza in recent months, according to the Hebrew-language Wallah website. (T/RE1/P2)

