Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Surges 40,074, 92,537 Injured

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed 69 Palestinians more in attacks on the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 40,074 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that some 92,537 other people have been injured in the ongoing deadly attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 69 people and injured 136 others in five ‘massacres’ against families in the last 48 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)