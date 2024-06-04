Palestinian Death Toll from Israeli Attacks in Gaza Reaches to 36,550

Select Language

Photo: WAFA

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian death toll from relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October has reached 36,550, the Health Ministry in aA besieged enclave said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 82,959 people have also been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

“Israeli forces killed 71 people, and injured 182 others in seven ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

