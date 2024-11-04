Palestinian Ambassador Appreciates Indonesia’s Consistency in Supporting Palestine

Bogor, MINA – Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun expressed appreciation for the Indonesian people and government for their continuous support for Palestine, and acknowledged Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur for initiating the Palestinian Solidarity Month activities held every November.

He made the remarks as a speaker at the opening event of Palestinian Solidarity Month (BSP) organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at Tazkia Mosque, Sentul Bogor on Monday.

He also demanded that Israel be held accountable for its genocidal actions against the Palestinian people.

“The Israeli occupation continues with oppression and cruelty, and this must be stopped. Palestine must obtain its rights. Israel must also be punished and held responsible for its actions in Palestine,” said Zuhair.

Zuhair also shared his experiences upon returning to Palestine. He stated that the oppression and cruelty faced by Palestinians are beyond description.

“The suffering inflicted by Israel on the Palestinian people is so severe that it cannot be depicted in any way,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)