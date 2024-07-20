Palestine Welcomes ICJ’s Ruling and  Calls for Israel’s Compliance

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Presidency has warmly welcomed the ruling issued today by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest international judicial body, regarding the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands since 1967, Wafa reports.

In a statement, the Presidency declared the ICJ’s ruling as a triumph for justice, affirming that the Israeli occupation is illegal. The ruling calls for Israel to cease its occupation, immediately end its presence in Palestinian territories, halt all settlement activities, evacuate settlers, and compensate for material and moral losses inflicted on individuals in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Presidency urges the international community to compel Israel, the occupying power, to fully and immediately end its occupation and colonial project without conditions or exceptions.

The Presidency viewed the ICJ decision as a reaffirmation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, their land, and their statehood. It added that the ruling underscores the rejection of Israeli occupation, the recent Israeli Knesset decisions, and U.S. policies supporting Israeli occupation and rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The Presidency emphasized that ongoing Israeli aggression and genocide against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the ICJ ruling renews hope among our people for a future free from colonization, on the path to achieving their absolute and non-negotiable right to self-determination and liberation.

The Presidency reiterated the necessity to end the policy of impunity, which allowed Israel to deny our Palestinian people’s right to self-determination for over 76 years, perpetrate policies of apartheid, persecution, and committed genocide now being exposed to the world in Gaza and throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Presidency praised the positions of countries that stood by Palestinian rights, stressing the commitment of UN member states to the ICJ decision, which calls for non-recognition of the illegitimate existence of settlements in Palestinian territories by international organizations.

It called upon the UN General Assembly and the Security Council to explore additional measures to put an end to Israel’s illegitimate presence in the occupied Palestinian territories. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)