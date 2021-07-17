Palestine Urges UN to Stop Israeli Ethnic Cleansing

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Friday urged the international community and the UN Security Council in particular to uphold their responsibilities and stop Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem and other occupied Palestinian territories.

“The bloody scene that the Israeli occupation authorities have imposed on our people, not only spoils the chances of achieving peace based on the principle of the two-state solution, but also turns international positions into mere words without any meaning,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement carried by Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.

The ministry said Israel is waging an open war for possession of Palestinian land, especially in Area C of the occupied West Bank and against the presence of the Palestinian people in that area.

The ministry warned of the dangers and consequences of this bloody violence, which threatens the lives and movements of Palestinians.

Israeli armed extremist settlers and the occupying army often carry out attacks against the Palestinian people jointly, with the approval and support of the Israeli political level.

“It is time for the international community, led by the UN Security Council, to realize that its statements and stance on Israeli settlements and occupation crimes are not enough. The occupying authorities have coexisted with these kinds of international reactions,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, he continued, the issue of the forced eviction of Palestinians by Israel is far from over in East Jerusalem.

After the Sheikh Jarrah issue, which sparked eleven days of fighting, there is now the Silwan issue. Quoted from Al Jazeera news agency, there are hundreds of families who are in danger of being evicted from there and ending up without a place to live. (T/RE1)

