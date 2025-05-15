UN Warns of Escalating Israeli Attacks on Gaza Hospitals, Deepening Health Crisis

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations has raised alarms over the intensifying Israeli military operations in Gaza, particularly targeting hospitals, with the latest strike hitting the gaza-hospital/">European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, Anadolu Agency reported.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, cited the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in condemning the attack, which further cripples Gaza’s already devastated healthcare infrastructure.

“These attacks not only further degrade Gaza’s already decimated health care system but also further traumatize patients and medical staff,” said Haq. The World Health Organization has reported at least 686 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since October 2023.

Haq also highlighted the scale of displacement, stating that over 436,000 people have been forced to flee in less than two months since March 18. Israel’s ongoing evacuation orders have targeted eight neighborhoods in northern Gaza.

Despite having more than 171,000 metric tons of food pre-positioned for humanitarian relief, the UN cannot proceed with delivery due to Israel’s continued blockade since March 2. The blocked aid is enough to sustain the entire population of 2.1 million for up to four months.

Since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 52,900 Palestinians, mainly women and children have been killed. []

