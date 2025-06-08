Massive Rally in Rome Demands End to Israel’s War in Gaza

Rome, MINA – Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Rome on Saturday as opposition parties in Italy united in a powerful call to end what they described as Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. Organized under the slogan “Stop the massacre in Gaza, end complicity,” the protest was led by the center-left Democratic Party, the populist Five Star Movement, and the Greens and Left Alliance, Anadolu Agency reported.

The demonstrators, waving Palestinian flags and holding placards condemning Israel, marched from Vittorio Emanuele Square to San Giovanni Square, where a large rally took place. Protesters accused the Israeli government of committing war crimes and criticized the Italian government for its inaction.

Annapaola, one of the protesters, said Italy’s position was “shameful,” warning that “Western democracy will die alongside Gaza” if silence continues. Another demonstrator, Angelo, stated he had joined every protest for Palestine, calling the humanitarian situation “horrific.”

At the rally, political leaders condemned Israeli military actions and Italy’s complicity through continued diplomatic and military ties. Elly Schlein, leader of the Democratic Party, denounced the blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and cited UN assessments labeling the campaign as “ethnic cleansing.”

Giuseppe Conte of the Five Star Movement called the situation a genocide and accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government of hypocrisy for only recently acknowledging the scale of the killings. He demanded Italy suspend its military cooperation with Israel.

Angelo Bonelli of the Greens and Left Alliance called for an end to both the Gaza war and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

Organizers estimated more than 300,000 people joined the protest in Rome, with similar pro-Palestinian events held in Milan and other cities across Italy.

Israel, which has continued its offensive in Gaza since October 2023, has killed nearly 55,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children. []

