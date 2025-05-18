SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds Gather in Melbourne to Commemorate 77th Anniversary of Nakba

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

12 Views

Advocacy organizations in UK express solidarity with Palestine Action group File Photo of 'National March for Palestine' in London

Melbourne, MINA – Hundreds of demonstrators assembled in Melbourne on Sunday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948, according to Australia’s public broadcaster ABC, Anadolu Agency reported.

Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, is commemorated annually on May 15. This year’s protest began at the State Library, where participants gathered before marching toward St Kilda Beach, passing the US consulate along the route.

Organizers emphasized the ongoing importance of the event, stating, “We mourn and reflect on the violent ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians during 1948 and reinforce their right to return.”

Protesters chanted “Free, free Palestine” and beat drums as they walked through central Melbourne. Similar rallies were also held in Adelaide and Brisbane.

Also Read: Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

The demonstration took place amid the ongoing Israeli occupation military offensive in Gaza following the October 7, 2023.

According to reports, more than 53,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed since the offensive began.

The UN has warned of an impending famine, with nearly 2 million people at risk, as Israel has barred the entry of food, medicine, and other essential supplies into Gaza since March 2. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Arab League Summit in Baghdad Focuses on Gaza Carnage

Tag1948 Nakba Adelaide protest Brisbane protest civilian casualties ethnic cleansing Gaza blockade Gaza crisis humanitarian crisis Israel-Palestine conflict Melbourne protest Nakba anniversary Palestinian displacement right of return St Kilda Beach march State Library rally UN famine warning US consulate protest

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
America

Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Asia

Hundreds Gather in Melbourne to Commemorate 77th Anniversary of Nakba

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Drops Leaflets Warning Gaza of Ground Offensive

  • 12 hours ago
International

Arab League Summit in Baghdad Focuses on Gaza Carnage

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 20:52 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Vows to Address Starvation in Gaza During Middle East Tour

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 14:43 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Declines Participation in US-Backed Gaza Aid Plan Over Concerns of Neutrality

  • Saturday, 17 May 2025 - 08:41 WIB
America

Europe Sees Mass Protests on Nakba Day Condemning Israeli Actions in Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Palestine

Mass Protests Across Israel Demand Hostage Deal with Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 11:05 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Governor to Expand TransJabodetabek Network to Bogor

  • Friday, 16 May 2025 - 14:15 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us