Hundreds Gather in Melbourne to Commemorate 77th Anniversary of Nakba

Melbourne, MINA – Hundreds of demonstrators assembled in Melbourne on Sunday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948, according to Australia’s public broadcaster ABC, Anadolu Agency reported.

Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic, is commemorated annually on May 15. This year’s protest began at the State Library, where participants gathered before marching toward St Kilda Beach, passing the US consulate along the route.

Organizers emphasized the ongoing importance of the event, stating, “We mourn and reflect on the violent ethnic cleansing and forced displacement of over 750,000 Palestinians during 1948 and reinforce their right to return.”

Protesters chanted “Free, free Palestine” and beat drums as they walked through central Melbourne. Similar rallies were also held in Adelaide and Brisbane.

The demonstration took place amid the ongoing Israeli occupation military offensive in Gaza following the October 7, 2023.

According to reports, more than 53,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed since the offensive began.

The UN has warned of an impending famine, with nearly 2 million people at risk, as Israel has barred the entry of food, medicine, and other essential supplies into Gaza since March 2. []

