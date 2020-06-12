Palestine to Declare Independence If Israel Annex West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – The Prime Minister of Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Shtayyeh promised to declare independence his country if Israel follows up on its plans to annex his the west bank.

Shtayyeh said that Palestinian Authority would declare an independent state based on the 1967 agreement, with Jerusalem as its capital.

“If Israel will annex it after July 1, we will move from the provisional period of the Palestinian Authority to the realization of a state. That’s where we will go to the next stage. This authority cannot be continued, “Shtayyeh told Sky News.

The Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, plans to annex most of the Jordan Valley region on July 1 in violation of international law, The New Arab reported.

Deal of the Century, announced by US President Donald Trump, has been widely criticized for allowing Israel to build illegal settlements in the West Bank, leaving only 15 percent of the Palestinian territories.

Trump’s plan made the formation of a sovereign Palestinian state impossible and the proposal was rejected directly by the PA. Israel is planning a proposed annexation in accordance with Trump’s plans.

He explained the Palestinian Authority would submit a proposal to the Quartet group, which mediated negotiations between Israel and Palestine (consisting of the United Nations, the US, the European Union and Russia).

On Wednesday, Israeli officials said that Israeli annexation would begin with three main concentrations of settlements in the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)