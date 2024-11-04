Palestine Solidarity Month Emphasizes the Importance of Education and Literacy for Liberation of Al-Aqsa

Bogor, MINA – The Chairman of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2024 committee, Nur Ikhwan Abadi emphasized the significance of education and literacy for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, and Palestine.

He made this statement during the opening of BSP 2024 at the Andalusia Mosque Hall, Tazkia Institute of Islamic Studies, Bogor on Monday.

“We raise the theme of literacy and education because we realize how crucial they are for the liberation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said the BSP Chairman, who is also the Chairman of the AWG Presidium.

He quoted Salahuddin al-Ayubi’s remark upon conquering Jerusalem: “Jerusalem is not freed merely by the sword, but by the pen.”

“This statement illustrates the significant role of knowledge, wisdom, and exemplary conduct that accompany physical struggle, making the liberation of Jerusalem is a comprehensive success,” he explained.

The victories are not only due to military strength but also the power of intellect, spirit, and the unity of souls striving for justice and dignity.

“Through this BSP event, we will remind everyone that solidarity is not just a matter of words or time, but a concrete action that we can realize together until Jerusalem and Palestine are free,” he stated.

He hopes that this year’s BSP will serve as a source of positive energy and a catalyst for voicing peace and global justice.

“The spirit we build here should inspire awareness and broader support for our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he added.

He expressed his hope that this year’s BSP will open up more positive energy to advocate for peace and justice in the worldwide. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)