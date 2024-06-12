Palestine Set Eid al-Adha from Sunday to Thursday

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government set the holiday for the Muslim Eid al-Adha from Sunday, June 16 through Thursday, June 20, according to a cabinet’s statement, Wafa reported.

All government institutions, banks, schools and most of the private sector will be on holiday for these five days, which also coincides with the Hajj season in Mecca.

Previously, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia in its Isbat session Thursday night, determined Friday as the beginning of Dzulhijjah 1445 H.

The Supreme Court also determined that Wukuf at Arafah for Hajj pilgrims will fall on Saturday, 9 Dzulhijjah, coinciding with 15 June 2024, and Eid al-Adha Sunday, 10 Dzulhijjah, coinciding with 16 June. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)