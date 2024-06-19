Rohingya Refugees Celebrate Eid al-Adha in Cox’s Bazar

Eid al-Adha was celebrated in 32 refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, which accommodate more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees, Monday (17/6/2024). [Photo: Asia News]

Dhaka, MINA – Eid al-Adha is celebrated in 32 refugee camps in Ukhia and Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, which accommodate more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees.

The festive atmosphere comes with little hope of a safe return to his native Myanmar after seven years in Bangladesh, in camps that are essentially open-air prisons.

Memories of the brutal crackdown carried out by Myanmar’s armed forces against the group, in response to Arakanese troops’ attacks on 30 military posts in Rakhine in August 2017, are far from fading.

Asia News reported that during the commemoration of Eid al-Adha 1445 on Monday, Rohingya refugees cried while praying, while some of them called for an end to inhumane torture and a dignified return to their homeland in Myanmar.

“This will be the seventh Eid al-Adha that we celebrate in Bangladesh,” said the acting president of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Humanity, Mohammad Zobair, as reported by Asia News.

“When we were in Myanmar, we usually slaughtered two or three large cows. “But since coming here, we haven’t had that opportunity,” he added.

Rohingya leaders say many hope to celebrate the Islamic holy day in Myanmar next year.

Meanwhile, this year, celebrations and prayers were held in 1,380 mosques and 970 Noorani educational institutions (madrasas) located in 32 Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Additional Commissioner for Refugee Assistance and Repatriation, Shamsud Douza, reported that 1,800 cows and 400 goats were given as sacrificial animals, less than in previous years.

“We have received a total of 2,200 animals for the Rohingya, which is far from what is needed,” he explained.

“Nonetheless, we distribute the animals to where they are most needed. “After slaughter, the meat is distributed under the supervision of camp leaders, assisted by local leaders,” added Douza.

Prayers were also offered for Palestinians and communities affected by Israeli Zionist aggression and the impact of the ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

“To be honest, Rohingya have never felt the joy of Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha because many people, including our fathers and grandfathers, were buried in our homeland. Today is seven years old, and I can’t visit their graves. What could be more difficult than this?” said Saiful Hossian, a Rohingya refugee living in Camp 13.

“No money, no opportunity to develop as a refugee. We cannot celebrate Eid al-Fitr/Eid al-Adha here like we do in our country. After all, this is not our country, and there is no happiness in it,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)