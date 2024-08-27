Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Mark Seven Years of Exodus

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh commemorated seven years of their mass exodus on Sunday, demanding a safe return to Rakhine State in Myanmar.

The refugees gathered in an open field at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar District, carrying banners and wreaths reading “Hope is Home” and “We Rohingya are Myanmar Citizens.”

The commemoration took place under heavy rain on what was observed as “Rohingya Genocide Day,” The Asahi Shimbun reported.

On August 25, 2017, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees began crossing into Bangladesh by foot and by boat amidst indiscriminate killings and other violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar.

Myanmar launched a brutal crackdown following an attack by insurgent groups on border posts. The scale, organization, and ferocity of the operations led to international condemnation, including from the UN, accusing Myanmar of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

At the time, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered border guards to open the border, which eventually allowed over 700,000 refugees to seek shelter in the predominantly Muslim country. This influx added to more than 300,000 refugees who had already been in Bangladesh for decades following previous waves of violence by the Myanmar military.

Since 2017, Bangladesh has attempted at least twice to repatriate the refugees and has urged the international community to pressure Myanmar. Hasina has also sought China’s assistance as a mediator.

Recently, the situation in Rakhine State has become more unstable with a group called the Arakan Army engaging in conflict with Myanmar security forces.

The renewed chaos has forced more refugees to flee to Bangladesh and elsewhere in a desperate attempt to save their lives. (T/RE1)

