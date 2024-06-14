Al-Azhar Grand Mosque on Jakarta Holds Eid al-Adha Prayers on Sunday

Jakarta, MINA – Al-Azhar Grand Mosque Jakarta will hold Eid al-Adha prayers on Sunday. The announcement was made by the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque via sosial media.

Anwar R. Prawira will be the imam of Eid al-Adha prayers at the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque.

“10 Dzulhijjah 1445 H – Sunday 16 June 2024 (Eid al-Adha prayer) with Khotib Dr. H. M. Anwar R. Prawira and Imam H Mukhtar Ibnu,” wrote the Al Azhar Grand Mosque Instagram statement on Thursday.

The slaughtering of sacrificial animals at the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque will be carried out on Monday, June 17 2024. “11 Dzulhijjah 1445 H – Monday June 17 2024 (Slaughtering of sacrificial animals in the courtyard of the Al Azhar Grand Mosque),” he said.

The government has officially determined that Eid al-Adha or 10 Dzulhijjah 1445 Hijriah will fall on Monday 17 June 2024. The announcement regarding the decision on the results of the Eid al-Adha 1444 H isbat session was made by the Deputy Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, Saiful Rahmat Dasuki on Friday.

“It is agreed that 1 Dzulhijjah 1445 H falls on Saturday 8 June. “And God willing, the Eid al-Adha holiday will fall on Monday 17 June 2024,” said Saiful in a press conference at the Ministry of Religion, Jalan MH Thamrin, Central Jakarta on Friday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)