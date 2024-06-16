Thousands of Muslims Pray Eid al-Adha at Al Azhar Grand Mosque Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of Muslims performed Eid al-Adha prayers 1445 H in the Al Azhar Grand Mosque Square, Jakarta on Sunday.

As quoted from CNN Indonesia, Head of the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque Office, Tatang Komara, said that the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque is holding Eid al-Adha prayers today, on Sunday because it follows the wukuf time in Arafah, Saudi Arabia which was held on Saturday.

The decision of the Al-Azhar Mosque is different from the decision of the government and Islamic mass organizations such as NU and Muhammadiyah which have decided that Eid al-Adha or 10 Zulhijah 1445 H will fall on Monday.

“We agree of course on the information released by Saudi Arabia regarding the wukuf at Arafah which falls on June 15 2024, of course the next day is Eid al-Adha. So, we have decided that the Eid al-Adha prayer this time will be on June 16 2024, Sunday,” said Tatang when met at the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque, Jakarta, Sunday.

Tatang also explained that the Al-Azhar Mosque was holding Eid al-Adha prayers today because it was paying attention to the decision of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), which stated that Eid al-Adha would be held the day after the Wukuf.

He said that the Al Azhar Mosque had actually prepared two options for carrying out prayers. The first option is held in the field located in front of the mosque. However, this option was not implemented because conditions did not allow it because it had rained.

“Then go to Plan B, it’s in the mosque and in the hall. God willing, don’t worry about all the congregation, our mosque and the hall and its surroundings can accommodate 12 thousand-13 thousand worshipers, we will prepare the facilities up to the loudspeakers. God willing, it will be heard,” he said.

Tatang said that the theme of the Id Prayer this time was to remain empathetic to fellow Muslim brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“We have empathy, empathy for others to make sacrifices of course mentally and materially, so that our Palestinian brothers become independent,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)