Palestine Must be United to Stop Israel’s Annexation

West Bank, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas stressed Israel’s statement that will begin the annexation of the West Bank region in early July, is an effort to capitalize on the world’s busyness with Coronavirus outbreaks, thus requiring the Palestinians to unite to fight and stop Israeli efforts to seize the remaining Palestinian territory.

The Hamas figure, Rafat Nashef, said that integrating Palestinian attitudes in a comprehensive manner is the best choice to thwart the plans of the enemy and allies behind him, InfoPalestina reported on Saturday (June 27).

Rafat called on the leadership of the authorities to heed the call for resistance, to deal with all plans of the invaders, and to develop a national strategy that unites the West Bank and Gaza, so that it becomes a stronghold for Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territories and nation.

According to him, the resistance expressed by the spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigade, in the midst of threats that are targeting the Palestinian issue, at the heart of the nation’s tenacious struggle against decades and broke the Israeli action which continued to impose its control over Palestine.

Rafat called on all elements of Palestine everywhere, to declare in early July a joint attitude of unity and to leave for the Palestinian Valley of the Jordan, to protect the region.

“The Palestinians who have successfully launched the Al-Quds Intifada and the Babur Rahmah gate, are also sure to be able to thwart the Jordan Valley annexation plan, with the full support of the Palestinian elements, who continue to struggle to defend the Palestinian territories and earth,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)