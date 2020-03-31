Palestine Land Day Is An Important History: AWG

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – The General Chairperson of Aqsa Working Group Institution (AWG) Agus Sudarmadji on Tuesday asserted Palestine Land Day is an important event that needs to be remembered in history.

According to Gusdar, his nickname, by commemorating Land Day, everyone can find out the fraudulent nature of Israelis, who want to seize Palestinian land.

“We support the Palestinian cause. And on the Land Day commemoration this time, we reiterate that Palestinians have full rights to land inherited from generation to generation, “Gusdar told MINA.

He revealed AWG had also made an invitation poster to commemorate this year’s Palestine Land Day.

“The AWG has sent posters to remind the world and thank God, it is welcomed by several Palestinian figures and scholars,” he said.

The commemoration of Palestine Land Day is held every year on March 30 to commemorate the shooting incident by Israeli forces that killed six Palestinians, in a protest on March 30, 1976 against Israeli takeover of Palestinian lands in Upper Galilee in the north of the country. (T/RE1)

