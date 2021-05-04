Palestine Asks ICC to Act Decisively Regarding Sheikh Jarrah

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian government is asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take a clear stance against the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem.

The request was conveyed through a letter sent by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki to the Chief Prosecutor General of the ICC Fatou Bensouda on Monday, Wafa reported.

Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah’s neighborhood face threats of eviction from their homes as a result of Israel’s Supreme Council decision, mainly for granting settlers rights to land based on false excuses and false documents.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stressed that this decision was a flagrant and serious violation.

Sheikh Jarrah is the name of a village or neighborhood on the north side of the Old City (Kota Lama) Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

The Israeli occupation army has stepped up its offenses in Sheikh Jarrah. They threatened to evict more than 500 Al-Quds residents. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)