Pakistani PM Reaffirms Support for Palestine’s Independence

Photo: AP

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his country’s support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and an end to the Israeli occupation.

It was stated by the new Prime Minister on International Al-Quds Day which is commemorated every Friday the last of the month of Ramadan.

“Every year, on this day, Muslims strongly condemn the oppression of the (Israeli) forces. Pakistan also joins the voices for justice and condemns the oppression of the Palestinian people,” said Sharif as quoted from Wafa.

He urged the international community to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and agreement on a two-state solution.

Sharif said the enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions against Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine could bring lasting peace in the region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

