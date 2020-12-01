Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Establishment of Palestinian State

Islamabad, MINA – The Republic of Pakistan has reaffirmed its demand for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, WAFA reported.

In his message on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram stated that “the Palestinian question is one of the oldest unresolved issues at the United Nations. The long and heroic struggle of the Palestinian people to attain self-determination and achieve their independent state is reinforced by a near universal international consensus in its legitimacy, as reflected in numerous pronouncements of the General Assembly and the Security Council.”

He affirmed his country’s “unwavering support” for the Palestinian people and the creation of the Palestinian state.

“Pakistan has always remained a staunch supporter of Palestinian people. Supporting Palestinian right to self-determination and calling for an early creation of a viable, contiguous, independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on internationally agreed parameters – pre-1967 borders and Al- Quds Al Sharif as its capital – has remained a cardinal pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Our support remains unwavering.”

He pledged that his country would continue to press for the creation of the Palestinian state as the only guarantee for the Middle East Peace.

“We will continue to impress upon the world that creation of a Palestinian state on the grounds acceptable to the Palestinian people remains the only abiding guarantee for peace in the Middle East and for the wider world.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterated “steadfast” support to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

“On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Pakistan reiterates its steadfast supports to the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” Spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry Zahid Chaudhri tweeted.

“For just & lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution as per relevant United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders & Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent & contiguous Palestinian State,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said that the military “fully supports” the government’s position on Israel and Palestine.

“The stated position of the government of Pakistan on Israel and Palestine is fully supported by the armed forces,” he was quoted in Pakistan’s the News.

He made his remarks following widespread ongoing speculation ad rumors about Pakistan’s alleged move to reconsider its policy on Israel and normalize relations with it.(T/R3/RE1)

