Pakistan Highlights India’s Maneuvers Toward Jammu & Kashmir

Jakarta, MINA – Charge d’Affaires ad Interm Pakistani Embassy for Indonesia, H.E. Sajjad Haider Khan highlights Indian maneuvers that disturbed neighboring countries.

It was conveyed by Khan at a media direction at the Pakistan Pakistan Embassy on Tuesday attended by senior journalists from several leading media in Indonesia, including Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).

The media directive marks the first year of the Indian Government revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani government makes every August 5 Yom-e-Istehsaal (Exploitation day) a sign of solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Khan gave a report on the situation of Peace and Security in South Asia. Some of the cases that have developed have led to the context of tension created by India and almost all of its neighbors, which have been stifling, including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal.

One Indian maneuver is about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Khan stressed that the United Nations had repeatedly issued resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, but India remained unmoved and carried out their own rules.

Khan also stressed Jammu and Kashmir are still internationally recognized disputes and the longest dispute in history that ever existed at the United Nations.

“Nearly, dozens of UN Security Council resolutions that show a vote to determine the desire of Kashmiris for a final settlement,” he stressed.

Khan pointed out that the Indian government revoked article 35A and 370 of the Kashmir Constitution on 5 August 2019, revoking the special autonomy status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

“That clearly violates international law and UN Security Council Resolutions,” he stressed.

He said the impact of India’s repressive policies left Jammu & Kashmir paralyzed, shutting down internet services, schools and colleges and the lack of medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Khan, what India is doing in the Jammu and Kashmir region leads to gross human rights violations, namely sexual harassment, violence against women and children, allowing people outside the region to control property to cause demographic change.

Other acts of discrimination against Muslims in India were carried out by the Modi Government such as the acquisition of the Babri Mosque, granting discriminatory Citizenship (CAA), to the lynching of Muslims and other minorities.

Khan also urged on this occasion, the Indonesian community and the media can express solidarity with innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)