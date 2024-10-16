Omar Abdullah Sworn In as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, MINA – Omar Abdullah from the National Conference was sworn in on Wednesday as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah was appointed in the Union Territory after winning his first elected government in six years, according to India Today.

Surinder Singh Choudhary, a member of the Legislative Assembly, emerged as the winner after defeating BJP state head Ravinder Raina and was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, ensuring representation for Jammu in the new government.

The Congress party opted out of the new Cabinet for now, citing its demand for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, as promised by the Central Government, and stated that it would continue to fight for it.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath to Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) in Srinagar on the shores of Dal Lake.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav, Kanimozhi from DMK, and Supriya Sule from NCP (SP). (T/RE1/P2)

