Pakistan Continues to Support the Palestinian Struggle

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistani Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said on Sunday that his country’s position on the Palestinian issue has not changed, affirming Pakistan’s full support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

“Our position has not changed, and we insist that the Palestinian people get their full rights, and we support them in that,” he stressed, as quoted from Wafa.

Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan supports a two-state solution according to the resolution of the United Nations and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation in Palestine.

The establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 border with Jerusalem as its capital, and the achievement of security and stability in the region.

Bahrain-Israel deal comes one month after a similar deal was announced between Tel Aviv and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to have diplomatic relations with Israel, after Turkey, Egypt in 1979, Jordan 1994 and the UAE in August 2020. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)