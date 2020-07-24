Pakistan-Bangladesh PM Discuss Kashmiri Issues in Telephone Call

Karachi, MINA – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in a telephone conversation with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Times of India reports on Thursday.

According to news reports published by the Associated Press of Pakistan, Khan contacted Hasina and discussed the coronavirus situation in both countries.

Khan also invited Hasina to visit Islamabad and draw her attention to the situation in Kashmir.

He stressed the importance of “peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region.”

Khan also underlined the importance of Pakistan establishing closer relations with Bangladesh, especially regular bilateral contacts and exchanges of people.

Pakistan’s efforts to garner international support for the Jammu and Kashmir issue have increased since the Indian government revoked Article 370 which granted special status to the region.

Khan’s efforts to raise the Kashmir issue were also intensively carried out in international forums such as at the UN.

However, there was no official statement from the Bangladesh government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)