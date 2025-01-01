Over 1,500 Tents of Refugee Camp amid Heavy Rain in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s civil defense service said that displaced families in the war-torn coastal enclave have faced new hardships due to the cold and rain, announcing that some 1,542 tents in the refugee camp have been submerged by nearly half a meter of rainwater and are unusable, Palinfo reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the civil defense said that its rescue teams inspected hundreds of tents submerged by more than 30 centimeters of water and found that many refugees were shivering from the cold as their clothes and belongings were all wet.

Families displaced in the affected areas, especially in Deir al-Balah, Rafah, Khan Yunis and Gaza City, endured a difficult night after their tents were swallowed up by rainwater or blown away by strong winds.

In a related context, UNRWA said on Tuesday that heavy rains in Gaza caused extensive damage and flooded more than 100 tents in Khan Yunis, south of the enclave.

“Around 500 families remain along the Gaza coastline. The displaced people, already living in uninhabitable conditions due to the war, are now struggling with heavy rainstorms,” UNRWA added in a statement.

UNRWA called for more regular humanitarian assistance to be provided to Gaza to help the displaced people stay warm during this winter.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)