Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of tents in refugee camps across various regions of the Gaza Strip were submerged in flooding due to heavy rainfall on Monday night to early Tuesday, worsening the suffering of families already living in tragic conditions due to the ongoing genocide attacks by the Zionist Israeli occupation.

Refugees reported to WAFA News Agency that their tents were torn apart by strong winds that had struck the Gaza Strip over the past two days, forcing them to endure the biting cold without any protection.

Refugees, especially in the Deir al-Balah and Mawasi Khan Yunis areas in southern Gaza, spent a harsh night inside their tents, which were flooded with rainwater and torn by the wind.

This cold weather occurred as medical sources announced the death of a baby in the Gaza Strip due to cold weather and low temperatures, marking the seventh person to die from hypothermia and lack of heating in less than a week.

Rescue teams received hundreds of emergency calls from refugees seeking help for themselves and their children, whose tents and homes had been destroyed by the rain.

They stated that they could only evacuate the refugees from their damaged shelters to other places, most of which were unsuitable for shelter, leaving the refugees exposed to the open air under the rain and piercing cold.

The horrific humanitarian conditions have forced around 2 million refugees since October 7, 2023, to live in dilapidated tents that do not meet the minimum requirements for a dignified life and provide no protection from the winter cold, after Zionist Israeli occupation forces destroyed their homes. (T/RE1/P2)

