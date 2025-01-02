Israeli Airstrikes on Tents, Kill 13 Civilians

Gaza, MINA – At least 13 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes targeting civilian and refugee tents in the southern Gaza Strip early Thursday, medical sources said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Eleven of the victims were killed when Israeli warplanes hit the tents of displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis, the sources said.

Three women and four children were among the victims, while 15 others were wounded in the attack, they added.

Al-Mawasi has been designated by Israel as a “safe humanitarian zone.” However, Israeli warplanes and drones have attacked the area repeatedly, killing hundreds of people.

Two more people were killed and several others were wounded in another attack targeting a group of civilians in the Bani Suhaila area in eastern Khan Younis, another medical source said.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli helicopters opened fire toward the western area of ​​Deir al-Balah city, while Israeli gunboats fired toward the northern and western areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to witnesses.

Israeli artillery also continued to pound the Zeitoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods in southern Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces continued to bomb homes and buildings in the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza City and in the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the Israeli army continues to wage a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,550 people, mostly women and children since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)