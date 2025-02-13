SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinian Refugee Tents in Gaza Flooded

sajadi Editor : Widi - 16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of tents and shelters housing civilians have been flooded in the Gaza Strip during recent heavy rains and cold weather, said the Civil Defense Agency on Thursday.

“The situation in Gaza is very bad as the rain continues to pour down on the heads of Palestinians whose homes have been destroyed,” said the agency’s spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal.

“Many tents have been flooded because the shelters don’t even have the most basic means to withstand extreme weather conditions,” he added.

Basal told Anadolu Agency that the lack of proper tents to protect Gaza’s residents from harsh weather has worsened the situation in the besieged area.

Also Read: 369 Palestinians to Be Released in Prisoner Swap Deal on Saturday

“Many are facing severe difficulties due to shortages of food, lack of clean water and medicine, and inadequate heating supplies,” he said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

