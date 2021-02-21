Israel Opens Floodgates, Flooded Palestinian Agricultural Land

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have recently opened floodgates near the eastern border of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s reopening on the second day, caused flooding and destroyed hundreds of agricultural land in Palestinian areas.

Local source said that the channeled water destroyed most of the land in eastern Gaza City. In fact, dozens of other farmlands near the Hanun Belt in North Gaza have been flooded, thus quoted from Middle East Monitor, Sunday.

Suddenly, the Israeli move caused many farmers to suffer huge losses due to the flood. It is known that Israel regularly opens the floodgates on the Gaza fence in winter. The opening of the floodgates often flooded Palestinian property. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)