10,000 Tents in Gaza Damaged Due to Winter Storm

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) said around 10,000 tents were either washed away or damaged due to the winter storm, appealing for international help to provide displaced families with tents to shield them against the rain floods, Palinfo reported.

“According to government field assessment teams, 81% of the displaced persons’ tents are no longer usable. Out of 135,000 tents, 110,000 are completely worn out and urgently need replacement,” GMO said in a statement.

The GMO appealed to the international community, United Nations organizations and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to provide the necessary assistance to the displaced people.

It also called on Arab and Islamic countries, especially Egypt, to facilitate aid and tent access to the Strip to protect the 2 million displaced people.

The statement indicated that Israel is responsible for the catastrophic humanitarian conditions experienced by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, calling for holding Israel accountable for its ongoing crimes of genocide and forced displacement.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service earlier said thousands of displaced people were affected by seasonal flooding and demanded new tents and caravans from aid donors to shield them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)