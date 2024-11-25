Heavy Rain Worsens Plight of Displaced Civilians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains have worsened the plight of displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid a deadly Israeli war on the enclave, the Civil Defense Service said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Rainfall has caused severe damage to tents housing thousands of displaced people with water flowing inside the tents and damaging luggage and mattresses,” spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

“The current situation signals a real humanitarian catastrophe if immediate intervention does not take place,” he warned.

Heavy rains affected several areas across the Palestinian enclave, particularly central and southern Gaza on Sunday.

The spokesman appealed to the United Nations and the international community to quickly intervene to provide tents and caravans for displaced civilians in Gaza during winter.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 44,200 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,500.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)