Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours yang lalu

3 hours yang lalu

7 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Only 861 out of 1,200 aid trucks reached northern Gaza by Wednesday due to Israeli blockades, since the ceasefire took effect, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing in northern Gaza remained closed under the pretext of damaged roads caused by Israeli bombardment, necessitating intervention to reopen roads, a government source told Anadolu on Thursday.

The first six-week phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, aimed at a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, took effect on Sunday, January 19.

The source emphasized that the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza continues to require immediate and comprehensive support, including fuel and basic supplies to aid those affected by Israel’s military onslaught.

The source also stressed the importance of expediting the remaining trucks to meet the urgent needs of the population.

The Hamas-Israel agreement stipulated the entry of 300 aid trucks daily into the northern region, highlighting that Israeli obstacles have prevented the full implementation of this clause, resulting in a shortage of trucks, Anadolu reported.

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced measures earlier for the anticipated return of displaced Palestinians from the southern and central enclave to Gaza City and northern areas starting next Sunday.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Aid trucks enter Gaza northern Gaza.

