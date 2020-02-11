Oman Launches Stamps Declaring Jerusalem As Palestinian Capital

Muscat, MINA – The Sultanate of Oman launches a new stamp bearing the title “Jerusalem Capital of Palestine”, affirming Arab world support for Palestine.

Al-Quds Online said on Monday that new stamps were launched in collaboration with the Arab Permanent Post Committee which was established by the League of Arab States in 1954.

The stamp contains a picture of the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is one of the most important Islamic architectural monuments in the Old City of Jerusalem, and decorated with a Palestinian State flag and two white peace doves.

According to the Oman News Agency, the Sultanate of Oman is at the forefront with countries that support the Palestinian struggle, and the launch of the new character comes as an integrated message to the world through the assertion that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

Khalid Bin Hilal Al Mawali, Omani speaker and chairman of Majlis Al Shura (advisory council), delivered a speech during the 30th emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-parliamentary Union in which he pointed to Oman’s sentence and support to the Palestinian cause and the establishment of their own independent state.