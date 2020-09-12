OCHA: More than Half of Million People Affected by Floods in Sudan

Khortum, MINA – The United Nations Office for the Coordinating of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the floods in Sudan have killed 102 people, injured 46 others and affected more than 550,000 people in 17 of 18 states.

“About 102 people were killed and 46 injured, according to the latest figures from the Sudanese government. So far, 17 of Sudan’s 18 states have been affected. Khartoum state is the worst affected, with more than 100,000 people needing assistance,” OCHA said in its report, MEMO reported.

“More than half a million people have been affected by floods in Sudan, the highest number of people affected by flooding reported in the country is in more than two decades,” the report added.

OCHA also said more than 500 square kilometers of land are flooded in Khartoum, Al Gezira and White Nile State, and more than 100,000 homes had been destroyed or damaged.

The UN organization warned the situation could worsen in the coming days, with heavy rains forecast in Ethiopia and parts of Sudan. The rain is likely to raise the water level in the Blue Nile, which is the highest in 100 years.

According to OCHA, there are currently significant gaps in the supply of shelter materials, health, water, and sanitary hygiene. ”

The World Health Organization (WHO) also reports on the situation in Sudan that the drainage system is unreliable due to stagnant water, and access to clean drinking water and sanitation systems.

“Supplies have been dispatched to ensure water quality and infection prevention and control measures in the affected areas, as well as supplies to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, chikungunya and malaria,” WHO added.

The Sudanese government has declared a national state of emergency for three months to step up response efforts, claiming that the government, UN agencies, NGOs and the Sudanese military are helping thousands of people in affected areas. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)