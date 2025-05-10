SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Norwegian Trade Union Cut Trade and Investment Ties with Israel

Palestinians attend the national products exhibition calling people to boycott Israeli goods in Gaza city on 3 December 2018 [Ashraf Amra/Middle East Monitor]

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has praised the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions for its decision to boycott Israel and cut trade and investment ties with Israeli companies, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released on Friday, Hamas described the move as a courageous step that reflects support for truth, justice, and the Palestinian cause.

Hamas urged trade and labor unions across the globe to adopt similar positions and increase pressure on Israel to end what it described as crimes against humanity and violations of international law.

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, the largest in the country and closely allied with the ruling Labor Party, voted unanimously during its general conference in favor of the boycott. The resolution calls for withdrawing investments from companies operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We want the fund to withdraw from companies that have activities in the occupied Palestinian territories,” said Steinar Krogstad, deputy president of the confederation. He emphasized that the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, should not support companies violating international law.

The decision is expected to add further momentum to the international movement calling for increased economic pressure on Israel over its policies in the Palestinian territories. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

