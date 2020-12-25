New Virus Variant Found in Lebanon on Passenger to UK

Beirut, MINA – Lebanon announced Friday that the new strain of the COVID-19 virus was found on a passenger arriving on a flight coming from the UK, Anadolu Agency reported.

“An infected case of the new variant of the coronavirus was discovered on board a Middle East Airlines flight (MEA #202) coming from the United Kingdom,” Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Twitter.

Hassan confirmed that the ministry is following the infected case and those who came into contact with him.

He also urged the arrivals from the UK and in particular those on the same flight with the infected case to exercise caution and abide by the preventive measures.

More than 40 countries, including Turkey and those from Europe, have suspended air traffic with the UK after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant in the country. Some of them, including France, closed their land border too.

The newly discovered variant of coronavirus is reported to be spreading 70% faster.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)