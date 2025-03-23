Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Rocket Fire on Israel, Reaffirms Ceasefire Commitment

Beirut, MINA – The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah has denied involvement in the recent rocket fire on Metulla in northern Israel, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned what he described as “attempts to drag Lebanon back into a cycle of violence,” while Foreign Minister Youssef Rjei emphasized that Lebanon seeks de-escalation and is urging Israel to stop its attacks.

Hezbollah stated that it fully supports the Lebanese government in handling the situation, rejecting Israeli claims that attempt to justify ongoing aggression despite the ceasefire.

A senior Hezbollah source informed Al-Jazeera that any military operation conducted by the group would be publicly announced, stressing that Israel does not need a pretext to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty.

President Aoun called the attacks a violation of Lebanon’s security and instructed the Lebanese army and ceasefire monitors to prevent further escalation.

Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal was tasked with implementing necessary measures to protect civilians and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Saturday, the Israeli army conducted airstrikes on multiple towns in southern Lebanon, claiming they were in response to five rockets fired toward Metulla. This marks the first such exchange since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was reached last November. []

