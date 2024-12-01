Nearly 50 Cities Witness Protests across Spain Demand Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Madrid, MINA – Nearly 50 cities across Spain witnessed protests last night demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, which has been subjected to an ongoing genocide by Israeli occupation forces since October 2023, Wafa reported.

The demonstrations, held under the slogan “Ceasefire for Peace, No to Terrorism and Genocide,” saw the participation of prominent Spanish artists including singer Miguel Ríos, Anni B. Sweet, Nina de Canto, and Ainoa Buitrago.

The protests also saw support from filmmakers Fernando Colomo and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, as well as actresses Mercedes Sampietro, Claudia Gravi, Vicky Peña, Olga Andrienko, and Juan Echanove.

Madrid hosted one of the major events, with demonstrators gathering at the iconic Puerta del Sol square, where several Spanish singers performed songs calling for peace. Additionally, the artists shared a video calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where they were seen tearing up a piece of paper with the words “Genocide in Gaza” written on it.

In a related development, around 15,000 artists from 35 countries, through a Spanish initiative, issued a joint statement calling for “global action against war,” reaffirming their support for Palestine’s right to establish an independent state. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)