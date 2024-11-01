Nearly 1,000 Israeli Soldiers Wounded, 42 Tanks Destroyed in South Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah on Thursday released a summary of the latest field developments in southern Lebanon and the Northern Front, which revealed the latest calculation of losses on the Israeli occupation side.

Hezbollah emphasized that the calculation only includes Israeli losses since the start of the ground invasion of South Lebanon, Al-mayadeen reported.

In the statement, Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of 95 Israeli occupation soldiers while 900 others were wounded. The count includes military officers and soldiers.

Regarding the destruction of military systems and vehicles, Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed 42 Merkava main battle tanks, four D9 armored bulldozers, two Humvees, an armored vehicle, and an armored personnel carrier (APC).

The Resistance Air Defense Force downed three Hermes 450 drones and two Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Hezbollah Military Media said the casualty figures released late Thursday do not include Israeli losses suffered in long-range and indirect attacks targeting bases, military sites, settlements and occupied cities.

Hezbollah Rocket Forces also actively target Israeli locations and military assembly points along the Lebanon-Palestine border.

In addition, several long-range attacks were carried out by the rocket forces, some of which targeted strategic military locations, deep into the occupied Palestinian territory.

From October 17, 2024 to October 31, 2024, the Rocket Forces carried out a total of 655 rocket attacks, 63 of which were carried out in the three days before the statement was released.

Some of the attacks targeted locations 105 km away from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah’s Unmanned Air Force also carried out its own long-range attacks and supported fighters on the frontlines, targeting groups of Israeli troops.

In the same period, mentioned above, the Unmanned Aerial Force carried out 76 operations, involving the launch of more than 170 one-way attack drones.

Eleven of these operations were conducted in the previous three days, with the deepest strike targeting a location 145 km south of the border.

The Hezbollah Air Defense Force conducted 20 operations, which sought to take down enemy targets, in the same timeframe. Four of these operations were conducted in the last three days.

The resistance also emphasized that supply lines to the axis of confrontation have not been cut off since the first Israeli aggression was launched. Moreover, Hezbollah emphasized these axes have been supplied with the manpower and weapons necessary to defend themselves against the Israeli invasion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)