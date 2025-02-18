Hamas Confirms It’s Senior Commander Martyred in Lebanon

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has confirmed that one of its senior commanders was martyred in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.

In a statement on Monday, Al-Qassam announced that Mohammad Shaheen, also known as Abu al-Baraa, was killed in an airstrike on the Mediterranean coastal city of Sidon.

The group mourned Shaheen’s passing, praising his unwavering dedication to the resistance and the fight against Israeli occupation.

According to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the fallen commander played a key role in the large-scale surprise operation launched by the Gaza-based resistance group—known as the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation—against Israel on October 7, 2023. He had been actively engaged in various missions since then.

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security service identified Shaheen as the “Head of Hamas’ Operations Department in Lebanon.” []

