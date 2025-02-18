SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Confirms It’s Senior Commander Martyred in Lebanon

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

7 Views

Hamas leader in Lebanon, Mohammed Ibrahim Shaheen. (PHOTO: Al-Qassam Brigades)
Hamas leader in Lebanon, Mohammed Ibrahim Shaheen. (PHOTO: Al-Qassam Brigades)

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has confirmed that one of its senior commanders was martyred in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.

In a statement on Monday, Al-Qassam announced that Mohammad Shaheen, also known as Abu al-Baraa, was killed in an airstrike on the Mediterranean coastal city of Sidon.

The group mourned Shaheen’s passing, praising his unwavering dedication to the resistance and the fight against Israeli occupation.

According to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the fallen commander played a key role in the large-scale surprise operation launched by the Gaza-based resistance group—known as the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation—against Israel on October 7, 2023. He had been actively engaged in various missions since then.

Also Read: 25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security service identified Shaheen as the “Head of Hamas’ Operations Department in Lebanon.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Nearly 1,000 New Settler Homes Issued in occupied West Bank

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Drone strike Gaza Resistance Hamas Hamas leadership Hezbollah Israel. Palestine Israeli airstrike Israeli military. Lebanon Middle East conflict Palestinian movement senior commander Shin Bet Sidon attack

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas leader in Lebanon, Mohammed Ibrahim Shaheen. (PHOTO: Al-Qassam Brigades)
Palestine

Hamas Confirms It’s Senior Commander Martyred in Lebanon

  • 9 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Names of Israeli Captives to be Released on Saturday

  • Friday, 14 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
UAE humanitarian aid trucks cross the Rafah border, Egypt, heading to the Gaza Strip. (Photo: WAM)
Palestine

Israel Obstruct Humanitarian Aid Deliveries to Gaza: Hamas

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 13:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Withdrawal from Netzarim, Hamas: “Victory for the will of Our People”

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 11:04 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Released Israeli Hostages Thank Hamas

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Release Three Israeli Captives in Gaza

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 16:33 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
America

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 16:58 WIB
Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)
Indonesia

IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:24 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza Treats Hundreds of Patients Daily

  • 23 hours ago
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 06:20 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us