MUI Urges Indonesian Muslim to Perform Tarawih Prayers at Home

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) calls on Muslims to hold tarawih prayers at home if the coronavirus pandemic emergency (Covid-19) still lasts until the end of May or in the month of Ramadan.

“Soon, Muslims will enter the holy month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha/Hajj. If the health emergency related to Covid 19 still prevails at this time, and the area is in the high level zone of Covid-19 exposure, the MUI Advisory Council urges Muslims that leaving the mafsadat should be prioritized from taking advantage, ” said Chairman of the MUI Advisory Council Din Syamsuddin when virtual press conference in Jakarta, Thursday.

According to him, Islam does not allow its people to endanger themselves and others.

“So, basically the MUI is very forward so that we can avoid harm or danger. Therefore, tarawih prayers as well as Eid prayers and other sunnah services should be held at home, “he said.

It is to break the chain of transmition of Covid-19 more broadly and massively as MUI Fatwa Number 14 of 2020 concerning the Implementation of Worship in the Situation of the Covid-19 Outbreak.

“The most important thing is that we practice religion in a substantive way, the essence of diversity, the essence of worship, first of course it does not negate prayer in congregation. Keep praying in congregation, the good rather than the prayer itself, but only the place is moved. From the mosque to the house, the house is also a mosque. All on God’s earth, this is a mosque. Entering the second essence, we present the mosque within. We bring the mosque home, “he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)