MUI Supports MER-C Humanitarian Safari for Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) for Foreign Cooperation and International Relations, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim welcomes the idea of ​​a humanitarian safari for Palestine being carried out by Humanitarian Agency, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

“The idea of ​​a humanitarian safari being undertaken by MER-C is a very good move. First, to build awareness among the wider community regarding the problems faced by the Palestinian people and nation which have been annexed by Israel for a long time.

MUI supports and hopes that this movement will provide space to assemble an alliance between citizens of the nation to defend Palestine,” said Sudarnoto when receiving a visit from the Chair of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, at the MUI Office, according to a written statement received by MINA on Thursday.

Sudarnoto also emphasized that MUI supports all movements carried out by anyone, because defending Palestine is the mandate of the opening of the 1945 Constitution that independence is the right of all nations. The story of Palestine is also the story of the existential occupation by Israel.

According to him, the position of the Indonesian people, nation and state, including civil society forces such as MER-C and so on, is very important to prove that this is the mandate of the 1945 Constitution.

“Hopefully, this safari step is a step that is continuously carried out and through a concrete program, including through continuous dialogues and the choice of program ideas that the Palestinian people and nation can feel is important. This needs to be followed up in meetings to discuss in more detail,” he said.

Sudarnoto also explained that MUI is currently concentrating on completing the Indonesian Hospital program in Hebron, West Bank, Palestine.

“Alhamdulillah, we have received support from various circles. We hope it will be completed according to schedule. This is a very important program, not just the physical establishment of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron. But this illustrates the commitment of the Indonesian people through the MUI, illustrates our concern for Palestine,” he said.

Meanwhile, to help Palestinians, especially those in the Gaza Strip, MER-C has also built an Indonesian Hospital in this blockaded area.

MER-C Presidium explained, “In addition to humanitarian assistance, the humanitarian safari for Palestine is MER-C’s next step to support Palestinian independence. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)