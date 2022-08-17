More Than 6,000 Resistance Acts in West Bank Since Beginning of 2022

West Bank, MINA – The pace of Palestinian resistance actions in the West Bank has increased significantly during the current year, as Palestinian youth have carried out about 6,384 resistance acts since the beginning of 2022, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Last January recorded 623 acts of resistance, including 28 shooting attacks, while these acts increased significantly in February and reached 835 acts of resistance, including 52 shooting attacks.

In March, the Palestinian resistance carried out about 821 acts of resistance, including 52 shooting attacks, and in April about 1,510 resistance actions, including 76 shooting attacks.

The Palestinian resistance activities continued during the past three months, and recorded 1,358 acts of resistance, including 57 shootings in May, 649 acts of resistance, including 31 shootings in June, 588 resistance acts and 44 shootings in July.

The month of August recorded a noticeable increase in shootings, which amounted to 33 shootings until now.

During the last 24 hours, the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank inceased, including shooting attacks and burning of Israeli settlements, in addition to the eruption of 12 points of confrontation with the occupation, responding to the Israeli settlers’ attacks and violations. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)