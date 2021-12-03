Misguided Who Declares Hamas as A Terrorist: Fadli Zon

Itanbul, MINA – Indonesia’s Chairman of the House of Representatives Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) Fadli Zon said that those who declared the Palestinian People’s Resistance Movement (Hamas) as a terrorist organization is a misguided act.

“After all, Hamas is a resistant organization, they are very defensive against various efforts that violate UN resolutions,” said Fadli when interviewed by the MINA reporter in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday.

Fadli emphasized that the resistance is not an act of terror indeed, Israel is the terror that they carried out in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip.

“I think that branding or making statements about Hamas as a terrorist organization is very inappropriate, we have to deal with it diplomatically in various international forums,” he stressed.

Fadli continued the struggle of the Palestinian people is the mandate of the Indonesian constitution that colonialism on earth must be abolished. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)