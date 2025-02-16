Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has reaffirmed its support for President Prabowo Subianto’s program to improve teacher welfare through the Pendidikan Profesi Guru (PPG) or Teacher Professional Education program for Islamic Religious Education (PAI) teachers in schools.

Minister of Religious Affairs Nasaruddin Umar emphasized that the PPG program for PAI teachers will continue as part of efforts to enhance the quality of religious education in Indonesia.

“PPG serves as a means for teachers to improve their professionalism, allowing them to apply their knowledge and skills in educating the nation’s future generations,” Nasaruddin stated in Jakarta on Friday.

He added that the program not only enhances teachers’ competence but also contributes to their financial well-being.

“This year, 95,367 PAI teachers will participate in PPG. Those who pass will receive a teaching certification, and those who meet the requirements will be entitled to receive the Teacher Professional Allowance starting the following year. Through PPG, Kemenag supports the President’s program for teacher welfare,” he affirmed.

Director General of Islamic Education at Kemenag, Suyitno, explained that since 2024, Kemenag has conducted PPG for PAI teachers in two batches, with a total of 28,677 participants. Of these, 13,409 teachers who passed the first batch have received their teaching certification. Meanwhile, 15,268 participants from the second batch will take the Knowledge Test (UP) online from their respective locations on February 15, 2025.

“PPG is crucial for enhancing teachers’ competence and welfare. This initiative aligns with President Prabowo’s Asta Cita, which recognizes teachers as the main pillar of national development. We hope this program will enable teachers to continue growing and gaining recognition for their profession,” said Suyitno.

He further emphasized that certified PAI teachers through PPG are entitled to receive the Teacher Professional Allowance (TPG) annually until retirement age.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to honoring and supporting teachers,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

