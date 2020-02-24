Minister Retno Attends the 43rd UN Human Rights Council Session in Geneva

Geneva, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, February 24 to attend the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council High Level Segment .

The Indonesian Foreign Minister is planned to deliver a national statement in the series of the 43rd Human Rights Council Session which was attended by around 66 Heads of State/Government and Ministers from 192 UN member states, to discuss the development of human rights promotion and protection in the world.

The meeting of the Human Rights Council was the first official meeting attended by Indonesia as Member of the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2020-2022.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister will also participate in various activities related to the promotion and protection of human rights, including the High Level Event during the 43rd Human Rights Council: Good Human Rights Stories about “Women Empowerment and Gender Equality”.

In the activity, Indonesia will convey the role of Indonesian women in the advancement of the Indonesian people and the various advances that Indonesian women have achieved.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with various countries and international organizations. The bilateral meeting will be utilized to improve bilateral relations, both trade, economy and investment, as well as current issues in the region and globally

Specifically, the Indonesian Foreign Minister will meet the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to discuss the development of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 and the coordination of Indonesia’s cooperation with WHO in the context of overcoming the COVID-19 epidemic at a global level. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)